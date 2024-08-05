British Premier condemns violent rioters, warns involved would regret participation

(MENAFN) On Sunday, British Prime Keir Starmer issued a stern condemnation of the violent rioters, denouncing their actions as "far-right thuggery" and warning that those involved would "regret" their participation. In a nationwide address, Starmer unequivocally stated that those who engaged in the violence or incited it online would face the full force of the law. He characterized the violent outbursts not as legitimate protest but as "organized violent thuggery," emphasizing that such behavior is unacceptable both on the streets and in online spaces.



Starmer's remarks came in response to a particularly violent episode in Rotherham, where a large anti-immigrant protest spiraled into chaos. Far-right demonstrators targeted a hotel housing asylum seekers, smashing windows, setting the building on fire, and instilling fear among guests and staff. The attack, which took place just before midday, involved intense clashes with police and counter-protesters. Starmer condemned the incident as a clear example of unacceptable violence and highlighted that there was no justification for such actions. He urged all right-minded individuals to denounce the violence and asserted that it had no place in the UK.



The Prime Minister also addressed the broader implications of the violence, noting the targeting of Muslim communities and attacks on mosques as part of a disturbing trend of far-right extremism. He emphasized that targeting individuals based on their skin color or religion is a form of far-right aggression and should be called out as such. Starmer’s comments reflect a broader concern about the rise of violent extremism and the need for a firm response to maintain public safety and order.

MENAFN05082024000045015839ID1108517132