Israeli airstrikes on 2 schools result in death of over 30

(MENAFN) At least 30 Palestinians have been killed and numerous others in recent Israeli targeting two schools in Gaza City that were sheltering displaced people, according to the Civil Defense Agency. The strikes hit the Hassan Salama and Al-Nasr schools, both located west of Gaza City. Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal reported that approximately 80 percent of the were children, describing the scenes at the bombed schools as “tragic.” He emphasized that there are no safe places left in Gaza City and criticized the Israeli for disregarding sanctities.



Earlier, on Saturday, Israeli airstrikes killed at least 16 people at a school sheltering displaced individuals in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City. Gaza’s government media office has reported that since October 7, over 172 centers housing displaced people, including 152 schools, have been targeted in Israeli attacks. These attacks have resulted in the deaths of more than 1,040 people at schools alone, and the media office condemned the ongoing violence as part of Israel’s continuous crimes against Palestinians.



The media office placed blame on the Israeli occupation and the US administration for the ongoing massacres and urged for increased pressure on Tel Aviv and Washington to end the bloodshed in Gaza. Despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel's offensive on Gaza has continued unabated since Hamas's attack last October. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of nearly 39,600 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, with nearly 91,400 injured, according to local health authorities.



Nearly 10 months into the conflict, large areas of Gaza remain in ruins amid a severe blockade affecting food, clean water, and medical supplies. Israel faces allegations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has called for an immediate halt to military operations in Rafah, where over 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge before the city was invaded on May 6.

MENAFN05082024000045015839ID1108517127