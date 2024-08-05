Economic Calendar For The Week: August 5 To 9 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This week's economic calendar, from Monday (5th) to Friday (9th), features significant national and international events for investors to monitor.



The week starts with the July Composite Purchasing Managers' (PMI). This index measures activity levels in and services across a country.



On Monday (5th) , results will be observed in Brazil, Germany, the Eurozone, the United Kingdom, and the USA.



Domestically, the Focus Report, a document from the Central (BC) that includes key economic forecasts, is also scheduled.



Additionally, two more data points will be shared on Monday.



In the Eurozone, the Producer Price Index (PPI), an inflation indicator measuring the change in average prices received by national producers of goods and services, will be seen.



In the USA, the ISM Services Sector Index, which includes data on business volume, employment, and service demand, is expected.







On Tuesday (6th) , the market will pay close attention to the release of the minutes from the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meeting held on July 31.



This meeting decided to keep the basic interest rate at 10.50% per annum.



This document, drafted by the Central Bank, details the discussions and decisions of the meeting. It may reveal more about the country's monetary policy direction.



Another highlight of the day is the trade balance, a report that covers the values of goods imports and exports. The results will be published in Brazil, the USA, and China.

Economic Calendar for the Week: August 5 to 9

On Wednesday (7th) , the Brazilian market awaits the General Price Index - Internal Availability (IGP-DI).



This index records price increases from agricultural and industrial raw materials to final consumer goods and services.



In the USA, the focus will be on the June Consumer Credit from the Federal Reserve (Fed .



On Thursday (8th) , the results of China's PPI and the Consumer Price Index (CPI), an inflation indicator, will be released.



In Mexico, this data will also be announced, along with the Central Bank's monetary policy decision. In Brazil, the Weekly CPI awaits.



On the last business day of the week, Friday (9th) , the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) - the official inflation measurement in Brazil - and the first preview of the General Market Prices Index (IGP-M) for August, known as the rental inflation, will be disclosed.



Abroad, the highlights will be industrial production in Mexico and the CPI in Germany.



Still without a set date or time, aggregated credit and new loans for July will be published in China. In Mexico, the results of last month's formal job creation will be available.

Monday, August 5

Brazil







8:25 AM: Central Bank: Focus Report

10:00 AM: S&P Global: Composite PMI (July)





4:55 AM: S&P Global: Composite PMI (July)







5:00 AM: S&P Global: Composite PMI (July)

6:00 AM: Producer Price Index (June)





5:30 AM: S&P Global: Composite PMI (July)







10:45 AM: S&P Global: Composite PMI (July)

11:00 AM: ISM Services Sector Index (July)







8:00 AM: Central Bank: Copom Meeting Minutes



10:00 AM: Anfavea: Vehicle Production and Sales (July)

3:00 PM: Trade Balance (July)





6:00 AM: Retail Sales (June)





9:30 AM: Trade Balance (June)





Trade Balance (July)







8:00 AM: FGV: IGP-DI (July)



2:30 PM: Central Bank: IC-Br Commodities Index (July)

2:30 PM: Central Bank: Weekly Exchange Flow





4:00 PM: Federal Reserve: Consumer Credit (June)







8:00 AM: FGV: Weekly CPI

9:00 AM: IBGE: Monthly Industrial Survey - Regional (June)







9:00 AM: Consumer Price Index (July)



12:00 PM: International Reserves (Weekly)

4:00 PM: Central Bank: Monetary Policy Decision





9:30 AM: Initial Jobless Claims (Weekly)







10:30 PM: Producer Price Index (July)

10:30 PM: Consumer Price Index (July)







5:00 AM: FIPE: Weekly CPI



8:00 AM: FGV: IGP-M (1st Preview) (August)

9:00 AM: IBGE: IPCA (July)





3:00 AM: Consumer Price Index (July) - Final





9:00 AM: Industrial Production (June)



This week's economic calendar is rich with data releases and central bank communications. These events will provide critical insights into the health of the global economy.Investors should pay close attention to these events. This will help gauge economic trends and potential market movements.