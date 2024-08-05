Monday’S Morning Call: Global Markets In Turmoil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Good morning! As we kick off the week, global markets are facing significant volatility, driven by economic concerns and key corporate events.



On Friday, August 2, 2024, the Ibovespa closed down 1.27% at 125,773 points, influenced by significant losses on Wall Street.



The U.S. payroll report was weaker than expected , fueling recession fears and impacting global markets.



The Ibovespa had initially shown positive movement, reaching a high of 128,104 points, but ultimately followed the negative trend from the U.S. markets.



The USD/BRL exchange rate saw fluctuations, with the dollar closing at R$5.7109, a 0.44% decrease for the day.



However, the dollar accumulated a 0.93% gain over the week. The currency's movement was influenced by expectations that the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates in September, which would affect the dollar's strength.





Economic Scene

Global markets are experiencing significant turmoil, driven by fears of a potential U.S. recession.



Recent U.S. economic data, including a disappointing jobs report and weak manufacturing activity, has spooked investors.



The U.S. added only 114,000 jobs in July, far below the expected 175,000.



The unemployment rate rose to 4.3%, leading to a major sell-off in global markets. Asia and Europe saw significant declines.



Intel's shares plunged over 28% after announcing plans to cut more than 15,000 jobs globally.



This marks Intel's largest stock drop since 1974. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 500 points, reflecting a decline of 1.2%.



The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also saw significant drops . The tech sector, in particular, has been hit hard by underwhelming earnings reports from major companies like Amazon and Alphabet.



Asian markets have also been affected, with Japan's Nikkei 225 experiencing its steepest drop since 2011.



Other Asian markets, including South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, saw declines ranging from 2% to 8%.

Economic Calendar for Monday, August 5, 2024

Brazil







8:25 AM: Central Bank: Focus Report

10:00 AM: S&P Global: Composite PMI (July)





4:55 AM: S&P Global: Composite PMI (July)







5:00 AM: S&P Global: Composite PMI (July)

6:00 AM: Producer Price Index (June)





5:30 AM: S&P Global: Composite PMI (July)







10:45 AM: S&P Global: Composite PMI (July)

11:00 AM: ISM Services Sector Index (July)







Vamos Locacao de Caminhoes, Maquinas e Equipamentos SA: Q2 2024 Earnings Release



BB Seguridade Participacoes SA: Q2 2024 Earnings Release

Banco Bradesco SA: Q2 2024 Earnings Release







Mercado Libre: Surpassed Petrobras as Latin America's top-valued company, with a market value of R$ 508 billion (US$ 88.9 billion).



Cielo: Reported a recurring net income of R$ 385.6 million ($67.3 million) for Q2 2024, a 20.7% decrease year-over-year.



Auren Energia: Posted strong financial performance in Q2 2024.

Eztec: Showed robust financial results for Q2 2024.



GermanyEurozoneUnited KingdomUSAFor Weekly Economic Calender Updates click here .Brazil's industrial production reached a four-year high in June 2024, with a 4.1% increase compared to May.This growth reflects the effectiveness of fiscal reforms and infrastructure investments aimed at boosting industrial output.Global markets are experiencing significant volatility.is grappling with recession fears, exacerbated by disappointing U.S. economic data.Theon interest rates remains a critical factor, influencing investor sentiment across various asset classes.Thehas been particularly affected. Bitcoin lost nearly 20% of its value over the past week, closing at $50,000 on August 5, 2024. This decline is part of a broader trend impacting the entire crypto market.have also plummete to an eight-month low due to global economic concerns, which is particularly relevant for Brazil as a major oil producer.Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sold nearly half its stake in Apple (AAPL34) during the second quarter of 2024.This significant divestment, amounting to approximately 49% of its Apple holdings, reduced Berkshire's position to around 400 million shares.As we begin the week, Brazil's financial markets are navigating a challenging global environment marked by economic uncertainty and market volatility.Investors should stay informed and consider the broader economic context when making investment decisions.The strong performance of Brazil's industrial sector and positive corporate earnings reports provide a supportive backdrop, but ongoing global economic concerns will continue to influence market dynamics.Stay vigilant and adaptable to navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead.