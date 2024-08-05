Global Airside Services Market Share, Analysis And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Airside services involve a wide range of ground support and operational tasks required to pass aircraft, passengers, and cargo through airports safely and efficiently. These services are critical for ensuring that flights run smoothly and that have a positive overall experience. Rising in brownfield and greenfield airside services, rising global passenger traffic, and acceptance of new technologies allowing and self-services drive airside service share. Most airports focus on lowering operational expenses, improving operational efficiency, and reducing their carbon footprint. The sector struggles to meet international service quality standards while conforming to environmental regulations. Price decreases result from increased competition, reducing service providers' profit margins. Increasing pricing competitiveness and airline negotiation strength is expected to emerge as some of the difficulties confronting the airside services market throughout the projection period.

Market Dynamics

Rise in Air Travel Stimulates the Market Growth

Middle-class growth and cheaper air travel have increased passenger numbers, especially in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Airports and airlines must improve airside services to manage the growing passenger volume. The Airports Council International (ACI) reported 9.1 billion passengers in 2019, a 4.1% annual increase. Asia-Pacific grew quicker, at 4.5%, highlighting this trend. This growth will increase demand for airside services that can handle more flights and passengers. For instance, China and India are growing economically, increasing disposable income and travel desires. Due to increased passenger demand, these countries' airports are expanding and modernizing. Additionally, low-cost carriers and international tourism have increased air travel demand. Airports must optimize airside services such as aircraft handling, parking, passenger boarding, and luggage management.

Integration of Advanced Technologies Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Airside services can benefit greatly from enhanced technology integration to boost productivity and customer experience. Such technology includes autonomous ground vehicles for luggage handling, airplane towing, and runway inspections. These autonomous vehicles reduce human error and boost efficiency. AI and data analytics are another airside service. A.I. algorithms can predict aircraft arrival times and optimize gate assignments, speeding turnarounds and reducing delays. Data analytics can also help airports identify bottlenecks and make informed decisions about operational performance.

Regional Analysis

The North American market is large. Technological advances, severe air travel rules, and rising air traffic cause this. Business and commercial aircraft order backlogs and North American airport growth have driven market demand. United States Airside Services had the largest market share, while Canada Airside Services was the fastest-growing in North America. Regional airports have invested in robotics, conveyor systems, and RFID technologies to track and carry baggage seamlessly. The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in the U.S. has a cutting-edge baggage handling system that can process hundreds of bags per hour, reducing misplaced baggage and improving passenger satisfaction.

Additionally, the Federal Aviation Administration reports that U.S. airport traffic has steadily increased. In 2019, U.S. airports handled approximately 1 billion passengers. Effective airside services are needed to accommodate more aircraft arrivals and departures as passenger traffic rises. To fulfill demand, major North American airports invest in infrastructure. Runways, taxiways, and aprons are extended and modernized to accommodate larger aircraft fleets. Upgraded infrastructure requires effective airside services to enable safe and timely aircraft movements.

Business and commercial aircraft order backlogs and airport expansion have boosted Middle Eastern demand. The Middle East airside services industry is monopolistic, which could cause demand-supply mismatches. The Middle East and Africa region has grown economically due to oil and gas, trade, and tourism. This expansion has increased air travel demand and regional airport flights and passengers. The Middle East's unique location between East and West has helped air travel expand. Qatar's Hamad International Airport and the UAE's Abu Dhabi International Airport are key long-distance flight transit points. Air cargo handling in Saudi Arabia and the UAE relies heavily on airside services. Saudi Arabia's King Fahd International Airport and Dubai World Central are freight centers for e-commerce and global trade.

Due to economic growth and rising airline passenger traffic, Asia Pacific is expected to rise dramatically. Singapore Changi Airport, the region's busiest, emphasizes aircraft ground handling. The airport's fast turnaround times and well-coordinated ground handling make it a regional transport center. The International Aviation Transport Association predicts that 40% of global passenger travel will be in Asia-Pacific in 2023. Asia-Pacific airports use cutting-edge technologies and services to improve passenger experiences. Automated check-in kiosks, self-boarding gates, and biometric identification technologies improve passenger flow and reduce wait times.

Key Highlights



The global airside services market was valued at

USD 3.1 billion in 2022

and is projected to reach

USD 5.8 billion by 2031, registering a

CAGR of 7.3%

during the forecast period (2023-2031).

Class is subdivided into A, B, C, and D. Class B accounts for a sizable portion of the market.

The market is divided into three segments based on operation: aircraft, passengers, and cargo handling. The market is dominated by passenger handling.

The market comprises three platforms: hardware, software, and services. Hardware has an impact on market growth.

The category can be subdivided based on end-user into Commercial and Military. The commercial is the market's largest contributor.

Depending on the region, the market is analyzed in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. North America dominates the global market.



Competitive Landscape of the Global Airside Services Market

The key players in the global Airside services market are Aena, Amadeus IT Group S.A., Cisco Systems Inc., Daifuku Co. Ltd, Damarel System International Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM, Inform GmbH, Indra, QinetiQ, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Siemens, SITA, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, and Thales.

Market News



In July 2023, the travel market continued to improve, resulting in a great performance for Amadeus in the year's first half.

In August 2023, Cisco's New Automated Ransomware Recovery Brings Crisis Under Control.

In July 2023, Onet Airport Services partnered with Damarel to use FiNDnet Enterprise to revolutionize its operations and generate higher efficiency and profitability.

In August 2023, Huawei obtained the highest security certification for smart device operating systems.



Global Airside Services Market: Segmentation

By Class



Class A

Class B

Class C

Class D



By Operation



Aircraft Handling

Passenger Handling

Cargo Handling



By Platform



Hardware

Software

Service



By End-Use



Commercial

Military



By Region



North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

Latin America



MENAFN05082024004597010339ID1108516582