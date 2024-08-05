Russian Army Loses 1,180 More Soldiers In Ukraine Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to August 5, 2024 amount to nearly 584,090 invaders, including another 1,180 killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 8,417 enemy tanks (+6 in the past day), 16,286 armored combat (+31), 16,286 artillery systems (+31), 1,645 multiple launch rocket systems (+69), 910 air defense systems, 365 aircraft, 326 helicopters, 13,122 unmanned aerial vehicles (+24), 2,414 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 22,094 motor vehicles (+68), and 2,737 special equipment units (+3).

