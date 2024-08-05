Paris 2024: Alfonso Dominguez To Face Uzbek Boxer In Final Bout
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) has reached the
finals of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Azernews
reports.
The boxer secured his spot by defeating Spanish Enmanuel Reyes
Pla (4-1) in the semi-finals.
Alfonso Dominguez will face Lazizbek Mullojonov (Uzbekistan) in
final bout on August 9.
Recall that judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev
(100 kg) became Olympic champions, and boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92
kg) won silver for Azerbaijan.
The Games feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics,
volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo,
athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of
breakdancing as an Olympic event.
Paris has become the second city after London to host the Summer
Olympics three times.
The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will last until August 11,
2024.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN05082024000195011045ID1108516435
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.