1963 -- Kuwait and Saudi Arabia agreed on dividing the neutral zone into two sections provided that both hold equal rights in the whole partitioned area.

1979 -- Kuwait Amir Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber signed a decree-into-law to treat Qatari citizens on par with Kuwaiti nationals.

1990 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah called upon the Kuwaiti people to continue resisting the Iraqi occupation, affirming that Kuwait was not alone in the battle and vowing to reclaim its independence and sovereignty. Reiterating that the Iraqi aggressor cannot undermine the national unity, Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad stated, "I regret that the aggressor is a neighbor that we have supported at hard times." He continued to say all Arabs stand on Kuwait's side along with states of the globe that have not hesitated in condemning the aggression.

1991 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed an Amiri Decree forming a board of trustees at Kuwait Martyr's Bureau.

1998 -- The National Assembly (parliament) approved a bill cancelling regulations that ban placing affiliated and independent authorities under jurisdictions of the Audit Bureau, except for the Central Bank of Kuwait, daily oil sales and investment operations that are not subject to advance supervision, provided that there must be no contradiction with the public funds law.

2008 -- Kuwait handball youth team was crowned champion of the 11th Asian tournament for the fifth time in a row, beating the Iranian team 31-30 in the final match held in Amman, Jordan.

2013 -- Dr. Saleh Al-Ojairi Astronomical Museum was inaugurated at Kuwait Science Club.

2015 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) inked a loan accord with Chad, worth KD four million (USD 13.6 million) to co-fund development of rice production.

2015 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a loan agreement with Chad worth KD four million to fund development of rice production program.

2020 -- The National Assembly passed two bills regarding right of access to information in line with transparency and integrity in administrative and economic transactions.



2021 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) announced its environment research and life science center's obtainment of a waste treatment patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office.

2021 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAE) signed a USD-2.7-million grant agreement with the UNESCO to support programs for children with cancer. (end)

