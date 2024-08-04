Iraqi PM Says Preventing Escalation In Region Depends On Stopping Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Baghdad, Aug. 4 (Petra) -- Iraqi Prime Mohammed Shi'a Al-Sudani said on Sunday that preventing escalation in the region "depends only on stopping the aggression on Gaza and preventing its expansion to Lebanon."Al-Sudani's remarks were made during a phone call he received from US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to discuss regional and international developments, according to a statement issued by Al-Sudani's office and carried by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).According to the statement, Al-Sudani said that preventing escalation in the region also depends on "deterring and curbing (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government), preventing the Zionist occupation authorities from attacking the countries of the region, and ending its repeated violations of international law and the sovereignty of states, as well as its attempts to spread conflict and expand the scope of crises."During the call, the two sides also discussed "Iraq's role in strengthening international peace and stability and preventing current events from continuing on the path of escalation," according to the statement.The statement quoted Blinken as saying that Washington wants a role for Iraq "in controlling the situation in the region and preventing escalation by various parties, in continuation of its efforts to support regional stability and regional peace."