US Reveals Budget For Purchase Of Nuclear Weapons
"The US Department of Defense has acquired more than 200 nuclear
weapons in 2023."
Jill Hrubi, the head of the National Nuclear Security
Administration (NNSA) under the US Ministry of Energy, said.
He noted that the National Nuclear Security Administration was
able to deliver more than 200 modernized nuclear weapons to the
Ministry of Defense last year as a result of investments made
during the administrations of former presidents Barack Obama and
Donald Trump, as well as the current head of state Joseph
Biden:
"This is the largest annual supply since the end of the Cold
War. In October 2023, the US announced a new modification of the
B61 nuclear bomb - the B61-13. We expect the first B61-13 gun to be
produced in FY2026. The budget request for programs related to
strategic stability will be approximately $25 billion, of which $21
billion is earmarked for nuclear weapons.
