"The US Department of Defense has acquired more than 200 nuclear weapons in 2023."

Jill Hrubi, the head of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) under the US of Energy, said.

He noted that the National Nuclear Security Administration was able to deliver more than 200 modernized nuclear weapons to the Ministry of Defense last year as a result of investments made during the administrations of former presidents Barack and Donald Trump, as well as the current head of state Joseph Biden:

"This is the largest annual since the end of the Cold War. In October 2023, the US announced a new modification of the B61 nuclear bomb - the B61-13. We expect the first B61-13 gun to be produced in FY2026. The budget request for programs related to strategic stability will be approximately $25 billion, of which $21 billion is earmarked for nuclear weapons.