Zelensky Wants NATO-Ukraine Council Meeting To Discuss Assistance In Intercepting Russian Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has ordered that a meeting be prepared as part of the NATO-Ukraine Council to discuss the involvement of neighboring countries in shooting down Russian missiles.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, the Ukrainian leader said this during an event to mark Ukraine's Air Force Day.

"We have to work out more technical capabilities so that neighboring countries could use their aircraft against certain incoming missiles. Yes, they are hitting Ukraine, but they are acting in the direction of our neighboring partners, of course, first of all, the countries of the Alliance. And it seems that this decision is probably difficult for our partners. They are always afraid of unnecessary escalation. But we are struggling with this, we will work on this, and I think we have a good option for our NATO-Ukraine Council, and we have already gathered it from the point of view of safety at sea," Zelensky said.

He said that he had already tasked diplomats to work with NATO on holding a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council and set a date for such a meeting.

"I think that today we really lack such a coalition. Because it is a big responsibility for one neighboring country to take responsibility and help us shoot down missiles. Although I think that it should have been done a long time ago. But I think there is another such tool, and I want to try it so that NATO countries can talk with Ukraine about the possibility of such a small coalition of neighboring countries that will shoot down enemy missiles," Zelensky said.