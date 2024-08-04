Iran, Bangladesh discuss need to broaden trade relations

(MENAFN) Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Abbas Aliabadi has emphasized the importance of enhancing trade and economic cooperation between Iran and Bangladesh by leveraging the existing capacities of both nations. During a meeting with Bangladesh's State Minister Ahasanul Islam Titu, Aliabadi highlighted the significant potential for strengthening bilateral relations in trade and economic sectors. He pointed out that Iran possesses substantial capabilities in various fields, including agriculture, food production, tourism, pharmaceuticals, and the medical industry, as well as sports. Furthermore, Aliabadi noted that Iran is a leading producer of diverse construction materials and equipment in the region, which could be exported to Bangladesh.



Aliabadi also underscored the long-standing cultural, scientific, and commercial connections between Iran and the Indian subcontinent, including Bangladesh, as evidenced by historical records. He mentioned that both countries' active participation in international organizations, such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), further solidifies this relationship. The Bangladeshi state minister, in turn, recognized Iran as a nation with significant trade and economic potential and emphasized Bangladesh's commitment to strengthening its relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran.



In April 2023, the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called for the expansion of commercial and trade relations with Bangladesh, reiterating his administration's dedication to fostering connections with other Muslim countries. In a phone conversation with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Raisi highlighted that Iran's foreign policy prioritizes strengthening ties with all nations, especially those in the Islamic world. He expressed optimism for robust relations between Bangladesh and Iran, particularly in terms of economic and commercial cooperation. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of enhancing connections with Iran, especially in the realms of commerce and regional cooperation.

