Inflation On The Rise: Prices Of 24 Essential Items Surge In A Week

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Bureau of Statistics has released the latest inflation data, indicating a rise in the prices of 24 essential items over the past week. Items such as potatoes, onions, yogurt, lentils (masoor and mash), fresh milk, and chicken have seen significant price hikes.

According to the Bureau of Statistics, there was a slight weekly decrease in the inflation rate by 0.12%, bringing the overall inflation rate in the country to 18.41%.

The report highlights that the price of live chicken increased by 25 rupees per kilogram, while the price of eggs rose by 4 rupees per dozen. The price of chickpeas (dal chana) saw an increase of up to 3 rupees.



Garlic prices went up by over 2 rupees per kilogram. Additionally, the prices of potatoes, onions, yogurt, lentils (masoor and mash), and fresh milk also surged.

However, there was a decrease in petroleum product prices over the past week. According to the Bureau of Statistics' weekly inflation data, while the prices of 24 items increased, 7 items saw a decrease, and the prices of 20 items remained stable.