‘Unruly’ passenger gets arrested following attempt to open aircraft door mid-flight

(MENAFN) An American flight en route to Dallas was forced to make an emergency landing in Salt Lake City, Utah, on July 18 after an unruly passenger's disruptive behavior jeopardized the safety of the flight. The passenger, Eric Nicholas Gapco, 26, from Delanco, New Jersey, faces serious charges after attempting to open the plane’s emergency door while under the influence of marijuana edibles.



According to a statement released by the Utah district attorney’s office on Wednesday, Gapco admitted to consuming ten marijuana edibles before the incident. His erratic behavior included removing his shirt, using a vape pen, and refusing to comply with crew instructions. The situation escalated when Gapco reportedly assaulted crew members and made inappropriate advances towards a flight attendant.



The flight crew managed to restrain Gapco by tying his hands and feet, while the aircraft’s captain made the decision to divert the flight to Salt Lake City for an emergency landing. During the incident, Gapco was captured on video shouting “I am sane” as flight attendants attempted to de-escalate the situation.



Following the emergency landing, Gapco's disruptive behavior continued. He allegedly broke a glass door and spat on a police officer upon his arrest. In response to his actions, a federal grand jury has indicted Gapco on charges of interfering with a flight crew and attempting to damage an aircraft within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.



United States Attorney Trina Higgins of the District of Utah confirmed that the case is being investigated by the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office and the Salt Lake City Police Department. The authorities are treating the incident with utmost seriousness due to its potential threat to flight safety.

MENAFN04082024000045015687ID1108514972