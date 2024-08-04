Thousands of German citizens join ‘peace’ rally

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Berlin witnessed a large-scale demonstration as thousands of gathered for a "peace and freedom" rally, criticizing Germany's foreign policy and its ongoing arms supplies to Ukraine. The rally, organized by the Querdenker movement, drew significant attention and highlighted growing discontent with the German government’s approach to international conflicts.



Originally formed during the Covid-19 pandemic to oppose lockdown measures and pandemic-related restrictions, the Querdenker movement has since evolved to include a broader spectrum of critics. The group has faced criticism from some German media for its association with conspiracy theories and far-right elements. Nevertheless, the rally attracted a diverse crowd of participants.



According to Berlin city police, approximately 5,000 people registered for the event, while local media reported attendance figures of up to 9,000, based on law enforcement estimates. Demonstrators carried blue flags featuring a white dove of peace and displayed a range of banners and placards with messages such as "No United States missiles on our soil!" "No missiles against Russia!" "No arms shipments to Ukraine and Israel!" and "Peace talks!"



One prominent slogan among the protesters was "Create peace without weapons," echoing sentiments from the 1982 Berlin Appeal—a disarmament petition initiated by East German dissidents.



The march began at Ernst Reuter Square in central Berlin and concluded at Tiergarten Park, where police estimated the rally’s final turnout at around 12,000. The protesters voiced their demands for "regionality, direct democracy, and limitations on governmental power," criticizing the current administration as being composed of "absolute idiots."





