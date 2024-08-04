Hamas director gets murdered by bomb placed in guesthouse

(MENAFN) The assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the chief of the Gaza-based group Hamas, was executed with a bomb planted in a guesthouse where he was staying, according to new information reported by the New York Times. Haniyeh was killed in Tehran on Wednesday, an attack that has been attributed to various parties amid conflicting claims and accusations.



The New York Times, citing unnamed sources including Iranian and U.S. officials, detailed how the assassination was carried out using a remotely detonated explosive device. According to these sources, the bomb was smuggled into a guesthouse that is part of a heavily secured compound managed by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The device was hidden in the building about two months prior to the attack. The explosion, which occurred in Haniyeh’s room, reportedly shattered windows and caused structural damage to an exterior wall.



Both Iran and Hamas have pointed fingers at Israel, accusing it of orchestrating the assassination. While the Israeli government has not officially confirmed its involvement, it is reported that Israeli intelligence briefed the United States and other Western allies on the details of the operation shortly after Haniyeh’s death.



The attack on Haniyeh, who was a prominent figure in Hamas’s political bureau, has further escalated tensions in the region. The specific details of the bombing, including the timing and method of execution, suggest a high level of planning and sophistication. The incident underscores the ongoing volatility and complex geopolitical dynamics surrounding conflicts involving Hamas, Iran, and Israel.

MENAFN04082024000045015687ID1108514905