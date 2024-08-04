عربي


Man Suspected Of Intentional Murder Arrested In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On August 4, around 1 o'clock, the district prosecutor's office received information about the murder of Ulvi Gasimov, born in 1973, on Aliyar Aliyev Street, Narimanov district in Baku.

According to information shared by the Narimanov district prosecutor's office, the investigations revealed reasonable suspicions that Hikmet Mukhtarov, born in 1989, killed his acquaintance Ulvi Gasimov with a knife during a dispute.

Regarding the fact, the Narimanov district prosecutor's office has opened a criminal case under Article 120.1 (intentional murder) of the Criminal Code and is conducting a preliminary investigation.

Hikmet Mukhtarov was arrested as a suspect in the case.

