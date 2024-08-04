Man Suspected Of Intentional Murder Arrested In Azerbaijan
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On August 4, around 1 o'clock, the district prosecutor's office
received information about the murder of Ulvi Gasimov, born in
1973, on Aliyar Aliyev Street, Narimanov district in Baku.
According to information shared by the Narimanov district
prosecutor's office, the investigations revealed reasonable
suspicions that Hikmet Mukhtarov, born in 1989, killed his
acquaintance Ulvi Gasimov with a knife during a dispute.
Regarding the fact, the Narimanov district prosecutor's office
has opened a criminal case under Article 120.1 (intentional murder)
of the Criminal Code and is conducting a preliminary
investigation.
Hikmet Mukhtarov was arrested as a suspect in the case.
