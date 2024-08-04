Turkey’s main stock index opens Friday with losses

(MENAFN) On Friday, Türkiye's benchmark stock index, BIST 100, opened the trading day at 10,661.45 points, marking a decrease of 1.27 percent, or 136.64 points, from its previous closing value. This decline contrasts with the performance on Thursday, when the BIST 100 had experienced a notable gain of 1.50 percent, reaching 10,798.09 points. The increase on Thursday was accompanied by a substantial trading volume, with transactions totaling 92.6 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD2.80 billion. This trading activity indicated robust investor engagement and market movement.



At 10:20 AM local time (07:20 GMT) on Friday, the foreign exchange rates reflected the ongoing economic conditions. The US dollar was valued at 33.1780 Turkish liras (USD/TRY), while the euro was trading at 35.8365 Turkish liras (EUR/TRY). The British pound stood at 42.1750 Turkish liras (GBP/TRY). These exchange rates highlight the continued fluctuations in currency values amid evolving economic dynamics.



In the commodities sector, the price of gold remained high, with one ounce priced at USD2,462.75. This reflects ongoing investor interest in gold as a safe-haven asset amid broader economic uncertainties. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was trading at approximately USD80.05 per barrel, indicating stable prices in the global oil market. These commodity prices are significant as they impact various sectors of the economy, including energy and precious metals.

