NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE ANNOUNCES ENHANCEMENTS TO NORWEGIAN ENCORE

(MENAFN- ActiMedia) Mumbai (Aug. 2, 2024): Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, announced today that Norwegian Encore will undergo extensive updates to deliver more elevated onboard guest experiences including a brand-new Spice H2O; the expansion of two popular dining venues, Cagney’s Steakhouse and Teppanyaki; redesigned suites in The Haven by Norwegian®; and 24 new balcony staterooms.

Following Norwegian Encore’s two-week dry dock from Nov. 18, 2024 to Dec. 2, 2024, guests will have the opportunity to indulge in a new Spice H2O, the adults-only, complimentary outdoor area tucked away from the main pool deck. Replacing the laser tag arena, the lounge will feature a new design and elevated layout from NCL’s longtime design partners, Studio Dado, by combining the guest-favorite amenities of Spice H2O from the Breakaway-Plus Class with those from Infinity Beach of the latest Prima Class vessels. Equipped with multiple hot tubs, eight large day beds surrounded by cooling pools and a large bar serving a variety of delicious cocktails, Spice H2O will be the perfect, outdoor oasis for guests of 18 years or older looking for a relaxing escape.

The enhancements will also include the expansion of two of the Company’s most popular specialty dining restaurants, giving guests more of what they want. Cagney’s Steakhouse, which recently won the 2024 Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for its wine program; and Teppanyaki, the hibachi-style restaurant, will soon offer greater capacity by taking over Los Lobos’ footprint on deck eight and Coco’s on deck six. Additionally, Ocean Blue will be converted to the guest-favorite Palomar, boasting elevated Mediterranean seafood cuisine.

“Our guests’ wants and needs are at the forefront of every decision that we make, and enhancing Norwegian Encore with more of the experiences they value showcases our commitment to just that,” said David J. Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line. “From more space for adults to relax, to more opportunities to enjoy their favorite dining options and beyond, we are dedicated to providing our guests with an elevated onboard experience as part of their dream vacation.”

Resulting in the growing demand for the three-bedroom suites aboard Norwegian Prima®, Norwegian Viva® and Norwegian Joy®, Norwegian Encore’s Premier Owner’s Suites with a Large Balcony in The Haven by Norwegian® will be expanded from two bedrooms to three. Additionally, these two suites will include three and a half bathrooms; a fully renovated living room, master bedroom and outdoor balcony furniture; and a new separate dining room. The Haven by Norwegian® is the Company’s exclusive ship-within-a-ship, and keycard access only complex with dedicated experiences including concierge service, a private pool area, restaurant and bar. Similar to the recent refurbishment on Norwegian Joy earlier this year, Norwegian Encore will also debut from its dry dock with an additional 24 new balcony staterooms and two club balcony staterooms by repurposing a portion of the ship’s Observation Lounge.

The enhancements perfectly complement the ship’s existing family-friendly offerings such as the Norwegian Encore Speedway®, the 1,100-foot-long exhilarating racetrack; the Aqua Park with two multi-story waterslides; and the Galaxy Pavilion, NCL’s virtual reality complex.

Once the ship completes the two-week dry dock, Norwegian Encore will embark on a 12-day transatlantic voyage from Southampton, U.K. to Miami and then offer seven-day, round-trip sailings to the Caribbean through March 2025 with calls to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Tortola; British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and NCL’s private island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay. For summer 2025, Norwegian Encore will sail seven-day, round-trip cruises to Alaska from Seattle, where guests can take in the lush landscape and vast wildlife of the Last Frontier.





