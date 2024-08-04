Asianet News LIVETHON: 'Vellarmala School Should Not Fade Away, We Will Rebuild...' Teachers Express Hope

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Wayanad: The Vellarmala Vocational Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, Kerala, has been severely affected by the recent landslide disaster, with 49 students reported missing or dead. The school's teachers are in shock and grief, hoping to reunite with the missing children. Unnikrishnan, a Malayalam teacher at the school, expressed his determination to rebuild the school and bring back all the students during Asianet News' Livethon programme.



"We will not let the name of Velarmala School fade away. We will work together to restore it," he said, fighting back tears.

The teachers have started initiatives to provide support and counseling to the affected students and their families. They are working to reunite the children and bring the community together.

"Only this school can bring everyone together. The name 'Vellarmala School' must not fade away. This school is capable of reclaiming this community. We have all built this school together, and the spirit of unity is within it," said Unni Master with emotion.



"Teachers also say that all the children are like our own, and efforts are being made to revive the childhood associated with Vellarmala School. They have started activities to provide all possible support and unite the children and their parents by meeting them directly," he added.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the landslide disaster has risen to 365. 148 bodies have been identified and handed over to their relatives. 206 people are yet to be found. Among the deceased, 30 are children. As many as 10,042 people are currently sheltered in 93 relief camps. Unidentified bodies will be cremated in public crematoriums, with a multi-faith prayer ceremony.