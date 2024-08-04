IndusInd Bank launches ‘PIONEER Private’, bespoke & curated financial solutions for the HNI / UNHI segment

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 01, 2024: IndusInd Bank today announced the launch of its ‘PIONEER Private Program’, an exclusive program of bespoke financial solutions, tailored to every need of the High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs). Having established a strong presence in serving the HNI segment, this new program marks a significant leap forward in IndusInd Bank's commitment to personalised excellence catering to the diverse financial and banking needs of HNWIs.



PIONEER Private is an exclusive realm of tailored financial solutions designed to cater to the unique needs of the HNI/UHNI community. The bespoke program has been crafted based on the ethos that 'History Lies Ahead' and caters to every facet of the discerning UHNWIs’ financial journey.



A comprehensive range of full-stack banking solutions focusing on sophisticated investment avenues, spanning from the traditional to the avant-garde, estate & legacy planning, seamless trade and forex services, customised credit and structuring solutions and many more client-centric personalised offerings. Further, the program offers personalised insurance solutions in partnerships with leading insurers and provides opulent lifestyle experiences tailored to clients' preferences, enhanced by top-of-the-line private metal credit and debit cards and state-of-the-art wearables. These come bundled with unprecedented benefits and rewards, including exclusive travel benefits- airport lounge, pick-up and drop, meet and greet services, global golf privileges, integrated top brands and more.



Mr. Samir Dewan, Head - Affluent Banking & International Business, IndusInd Bank, said, "Our commitment to excellence drives us to continuously evolve and elevate the standards of the banking services that we provide to our customers. We are delighted to extend our bespoke financial and banking solutions for the diverse needs of the HNWI segment, PIONEER Private. With this program, we aspire to create an unparalleled customer experience for our HNWI customers, ensuring that every interaction with us is characterised by seamless efficiency and opulent indulgence. With the 'PIONEER Private Program', we invite our esteemed customers to embark on a journey where history truly lies ahead, as we chart new territories of excellence together."







