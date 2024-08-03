عربي


Happy Friendship Day 2024: 15 Meaningful Quotes To Share

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Happy Friendship Day 2024! Find the best quotes to share with your BFFs, family, relatives, and colleagues.


“True friendship multiplies the good in life and divides its evils.” – Baltasar Gracián.
“A friend knows you and loves you just the same.” – Elbert Hubbard.


“Friendship is the golden thread that ties the heart of all the world.” – John Evelyn.
“A friend is someone who gives you total freedom to be yourself.” – Jim Morrison.


“The greatest gift of life is friendship, and I have received it.” – Hubert H. Humphrey.
“A friend is what the heart needs all the time.” – Henry Van Dyke


"A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you." - Elbert Hubbard.
“Friends are the siblings God never gave us.” – Mencius.


"The truth is, everyone is going to hurt you. You just got to find the ones worth suffering for." - Bob Marley.


"Don't walk in front of me...I may not follow. Don't walk behind me...I may not lead. Walk beside me...just be my friend." - Albert Camus.

"There is nothing I would not do for those who are really my friends. I have no notion of loving people by halves, it is not my nature." - Jane Austen.


“A friend is one of the nicest things you can have and one of the best things you can be.” – Douglas Pagels.
“Friendship is a sheltering tree.” – Samuel Taylor Coleridge.


“Friendship is the inexpressible comfort of feeling safe with a person, having neither to weigh thoughts nor measure words.” -George Eliot.


“Don't make friends who are comfortable to be with. Make friends who will force you to lever yourself up.” – Thomas J. Watson.


“Friendship improves happiness and abates misery, by the doubling of our joy and the dividing of our grief.” – Marcus Tullius Cicero.

