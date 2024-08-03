Jordanian Airspace Is Operating Normally: Aviation Authorities

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 3 (Petra) -- Jordanian airspace is operating normally, said the Chair of the Board of Commissioners of the Jordanian Civil Regulatory Commission (CARC), Haitham Misto.According to statements to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) reporter, Misto said, "There is no truth to Qatar Airways' suspension of flights to Amman. The circulating news is completely unfounded."Misto said CARC is following up on regional conditions and evaluating developments to take the necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of operating flights.