Ombudsman Slams Russian Forces For Brutally Executing Yet Another Ukrainian POW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, appealed to law enforcement, as well as to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross regarding another case of the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war by the Russians in the war zone.

Lubinets made the statement via Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

A photo appeared on social media, presumably showing the body of a Ukrainian POW whose head and limbs were cut off by the Russians.

The ombudsman emphasized the "inhuman behavior" on the part of the invaders, which an outrageous violation of the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

He reminded that, in accordance with the norms of international humanitarian law, no prisoner of war can be subjected to physical mutilation, violence, or murder.

"Given the terrifying images, I urgently appealed to the ICRC and UN, so that they document another violation of human rights by a terrorist state; to the Ukrainian law enforcement agencies so that they verify the identity of the murdered POW and the fact of the crime," Lubinets informed.

The ombudsman recalled it is the aggressor state that is responsible for the treatment of prisoners of war as they are in their captivity. "That is, the responsibility for killing and maiming lies not only with Russian soldiers, but with the Russian Federation itself," the ombudsman explained.

He also emphasized the hybrid nature of the war unleashed by Russia. By circulating such photos and videos on social media and pursuing such actions, the enemy seeks to intimidate the Ukrainian military and civilians.

"It's as if to say 'see what we're capable of'. But looking at such footage, one thing is clear: it is impossible to forget and forgive! Crimes must be prosecuted," Lubinets emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of early June, the prosecutor's office was investigating 27 criminal proceedings into the murders of 61 Ukrainian prisoners of war. Four Russian invaders have been charged.