Skills Training Group Launches Comprehensive First Aid Training Programs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) UNITED KINGDOM, August 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Skills Training Group is pleased to announce the launch of its new range of FAIB accredited first aid training courses, designed to cater to various workplace and individual needs. The courses, delivered either on-site at workplaces, dedicated training venues, or venues nationwide for a fixed daily rate of £495, are specifically tailored to equip participants with essential first aid skills and certifications.



At their core, the new offerings include the 1-Day Emergency First Aid at Work Course (EFAW), which is ideal for low-risk workplaces. This course covers crucial training in CPR and defibrillator use, ensuring participants receive an FAIB accredited certificate valid for three years. Additionally, the First Aid at Work Course spans three days, combining one day of e-learning with two days of practical training, making it suitable for high-risk workplaces.



For those working with children, the Paediatric First Aid Course (12 Hour) Level 3 and the Emergency Paediatric First Aid Course are designed to meet EYFS and OFSTED requirements. The former is a blended learning course accredited by Qualsafe, while the latter is FAIB approved, making them ideal for nursery staff, nannies, childminders, and those working in various educational settings. These courses ensure comprehensive training to handle emergencies involving children and infants.



Additionally, Skills Training Group also offers specialized CPR training courses, such as the CPR Training Life Support Certificate, designed to teach life-saving techniques including chest compressions, rescue breaths, and the use of defibrillators. These courses cater to individuals seeking critical emergency response skills.



Skills Training Group also provides workplace first aid courses, mental health first aid courses, and online first aid courses, ensuring a wide range of training options to meet various needs.



"We are committed to making our first aid training in the UK accessible and practical. By offering a blend of online and classroom learning, we ensure flexibility without compromising the quality of training," says Mark McShane, the Training Coordinator at Skills Training Group.“Our goal is to meet the diverse needs of our participants, whether they are from low-risk office environments or high-risk workplaces. We understand the importance of high-quality training in saving lives and strive to make it available to as many people as possible.”



For more information about Skills Training Group's first aid training courses, visit .



About Skills Training Group



Founded in 2011, Skills Training Group is a leading provider of vocational education and training in the UK. With state-of-the-art facilities in Paisley and Dalgety Bay, Fife, the organization focuses on delivering high-quality, employer-led training programs that prepare students for successful careers. Skills Training Group's mission is to provide training services that learners recommend to family and friends, employers regard as industry-leading, and employees are proud of, ensuring sustainable employment opportunities for all.

