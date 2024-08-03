Egyptian, Indian Foreign Ministers Discuss Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian of Foreign Affairs and Emigration, Badr Abdelatty, and the Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, underscored their mutual commitment to enhancing the bilateral relationship between their two nations.

In a Saturday phone conversation, Jaishankar expressed India's desire to build on the growing momentum of cooperation with Egypt and expand these relations in the coming period, according to Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, the spokesperson and Director of the Public Department at the Egyptian of Foreign Affairs.

Minister Abdelatty praised the robust bilateral relations between Egypt and India and affirmed Egypt's commitment to strengthening cooperation across various fields of mutual interest.

Ambassador Abu Zeid further stated that the ministers discussed several high-level meetings between President Al-Sisi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which have elevated Egypt-India relations to a“strategic partnership.” This partnership reflects a strong alignment in political positions and developmental priorities.

Key areas of cooperation that have seen significant growth include telecommunications, information technology, the pharmaceutical industry, and new and renewable energy. The ministers also noted the launch of a direct flight route by EgyptAir between Cairo and New Delhi, signalling increased joint cooperation.

Abu Zeid concluded by mentioning that Minister Abdelatty expressed his enthusiasm for participating in the Foreign Ministers' session at the upcoming Virtual South Summit later this month.

Abdelatty commended India's commitment to fostering cooperation among southern countries on shared issues and expressed Egypt's intent to continue this collaboration, especially given both countries' involvement in the BRICS group and Egypt's upcoming participation in the G20 Summit in Brazil in November.

The two ministers agreed to enhance their coordination and consultation efforts in the near future and plan to meet at the earliest opportunity, whether in Cairo, New Delhi or on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.