Wayanad Tragedy: Siddaramaiah Dials Up Vijayan, Announces Construction Of 100 Houses

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 3 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Siddaramaiah on Saturday announced the of 100 houses in the landslide-struck Wayanad in Kerala as part of extending further assistance by his state.

Interacting with the in Shiradi Ghat, Siddaramaiah said he discussed the overall situation with his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan over the telephone and promised to extend the necessary aid.

He, however, noted that it will take more time to get a complete account of the missing Kannada-speaking individuals. "The details will be known after the rescue operations are fully completed," the Karnataka CM said.

Saying that 100 houses with all the necessary facilities would be constructed in Wayanad, Siddaramaiah added that the specific locations and costs for the construction will be determined later.

Meanwhile, taking to X, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul lauded the Karnataka government's announcement on house construction.

"I am deeply grateful to the people and the government of Karnataka for their generous support during these difficult times in Wayanad. Your commitment to building 100 houses for the victims of the tragic landslide is a significant step towards rehabilitation efforts. The compassion and solidarity of Indians are the strengths that Wayanad needs right now," he stated.

Earlier, the Karnataka CM posted on X: "In light of the tragic landslide in Wayanad, Karnataka stands in solidarity with Kerala. I have assured CM Pinarayi Vijayan of our support and announced that Karnataka will construct 100 houses for the victims. Together, we will rebuild and restore hope."