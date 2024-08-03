Jordan Condemns Deadly Terror Attack In Somali Capital

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 3 (Petra) -- The of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Saturday condemned a attack at a hotel in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, which left 32 people dead and many more injured.The ministry's official spokesman Sufyan Al-Qudah reiterated Jordan's categorical rejection and denunciation of all forms of violence and terrorism, and expressed the Kingdom's solidarity with brotherly Somalia.He extended condolences to the and people of the African nation and the families of the victims, and wished the a speedy recovery.