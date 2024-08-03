One Killed, Two Inured As Invaders Attack 15 Settlements In Kherson Region On Aug 2

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled 15 settlements in Ukraine's southern Kherson region on Friday, August 2, killing one person and wounding two others.

Kherson regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

He wrote that yesterday enemy fire and targeted Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Kizomys, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Novodmytrivka, Mykilske, Poniativka, Beryslav, Havrylivka, Zolota Balka, Tiahynka, Lvove and Kherson.

The Russian military struck a critical infrastructure site, an administrative building, shops, and residential areas in the region, including nine private houses. Outbuildings and private cars were damaged, Prokudin said.

Three killed, eight injured in enemy attacks on Donetsk region in past 24 hours

He added that during an overnight drone attack, Ukraine's air defense units shot down five Shahed-131/136 one-way strike drones in the Kherson region.