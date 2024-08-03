Moving Forward, Batters Will Be Given Chances To Bowl In The Match, Says Sairaj Bahutule

(MENAFN- IANS) Colombo, Aug 3 (IANS) In India's ongoing tour of Sri Lanka, there has been a conscious effort from the visitors' in making their batters bowl more. In the tied ODI series opener at R Premadasa Stadium, Shubman Gill was given an over to bowl, but conceded 14 runs.

Despite that, interim coach Sairaj Bahutule stated the Indian top-order batters will be given chances to bowl more in the international games, as it can then be introduced as a surprise element towards any opposition team, citing how Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh struck at the fag end in third T20I win, which came via a Super Over.

“I think our batters are good bowlers as well, to be honest. You know their primary skill is batting, so at times, they don't focus much on their bowling. But they have the skills, and the more they practice, whenever they get a chance, like you saw in T20Is, the way Rinku and Surya contributed and won the (third) match.”

“I think Shubman was given an opportunity and in the coming time, it's going to definitely be an all-rounder's game. But in the top four or five, if somebody can bowl, it always helps the team. I think moving forward, you will see contributions.”

“Depending on the situation and the pitch conditions, the way we use bowlers and somebody who can bowl as a batter, it can be a surprise element to the opposition. So, I'm sure moving ahead, there will be ample opportunities for the batters to bowl,” said Bahutule after the match ended.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, who was playing in his first ODI after last year's 50-over World Cup final, gave India a flying start with 58 off 47 balls.“It (the way Rohit batted) was important when the ball was hard and coming onto the bat. His innings was fantastic as it was his first ODI innings after the World Cup (last year).”

“It didn't look like there was a break. He fabulously takes on the responsibility, sets the tone against any opposition, any pace attack. He is very positive in his intent and that's the way he always plays and will continue to play,” concluded Bahutule.