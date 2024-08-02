(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The IBSA Fund has approved funding support to a United Nations program focused on providing microcredit to Palestinian small-business owners. United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation Director Dima Al-Khatib was quoted as saying in a statement that they“look forward to working in collaboration with all stakeholders” for“this valued project” to be effectively and expeditiously implemented.

The funding will be received by the Mudarabati initiative, spearheaded by the Department of Microfinance. Mubadarati was established in 2023 to support male and female entrepreneurs between from 18 to 30 years old starting a new business with or without employees. Originally established in the West Bank, Mubadarati has expanded into Syria and Jordan.

Project originally established by Palestinians expanded

The funding released now will focus on empowering marginalized communities by investing in the agri-business development. The IBSA Fund was established jointly by India, Brazil and South Africa in 2004 to identify replicable and scalable projects that can be disseminated to developing countries on a demand driven basis as examples of best practices in combating poverty and hunger.

Read more:

Brazil-Palestine agreement to enter into force

©Issam Rimawi/Anadolu/AFP

The post Palestinian entrepreneurs to receive $1mn appeared first on ANBA News Agency .