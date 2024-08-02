Argentina Recognizes González As Venezuela’S Legitimate President Following U.S.

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina recognizes Edmundo González Urrutia as Venezuela's elected president, with Foreign Diana Mondino affirming his legitimacy.



This recognition contradicts the Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE), which proclaimed Nicolás Maduro as president.



The CNE claimed Maduro received 51% of the votes, while González got 44%. However, the opposition claims 80% of records show González received 67% of the votes.



Argentina's decision followed the United States' recognition of González as Venezuela's new president. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited overwhelming evidence of González's victory.



Blinken emphasized that Washington would support a transition process respecting the electoral outcome and restoring democratic norms in Venezuela.







Other countries have taken similar stances. Six countries-Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico-did not recognize Maduro's victory.



Brazil assumed custody of the Argentine embassy in Caracas and protected Venezuelan refugees.



This action followed Venezuela's decision to sever diplomatic relations with Argentina and these six countries.



Furthermore, nine Latin American countries called for a full review of Venezuela's electoral results.



These countries include Argentina, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay.



They requested the Organization of American States (OAS) organize an emergency meeting.



This meeting should ensure a comprehensive review of the results with independent electoral observers.



Meanwhile, Nicolás Maduro requested dialogue with the United States. It remains unclear whether Washington will accept this proposal. Maduro's previous non-compliance with agreements complicates the situation.

Background - Argentina Recognizes González as Venezuela's Legitimate President Following U.S.

Since the presidential elections on July 28, Venezuela has plunged into political turmoil. The CNE declared Maduro the winner with 51% of the votes.



However, the opposition, led by Edmundo González, claims evidence shows he won 67% of the votes. This discrepancy has led to widespread protests and international condemnation.



The opposition organized large-scale protests, demanding the release of full vote tallies. Opposition leader María Corina Machado urged citizens to take to the streets.



Law enforcement responded with tear gas and rubber bullets. Human Rights Watch reported 20 fatalities and over 1,000 arrests related to the demonstrations.



Internationally, significant pressure has mounted on Maduro to disclose detailed election results.



Countries like Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico engaged in diplomatic efforts. They aimed to persuade Maduro to release the voting data and allow for an impartial review.



The Carter Center and other international observers criticized the election process. They cited a lack of transparency and fairness.



Maduro accused his political opponents of inciting violence. He deployed security forces and called for the arrest of opposition leaders.











