Israeli Entity Continues Bombing Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut, Lebanon: The Israeli entity continued raiding villages and towns in southern Lebanon.

Field sources in Beirut said that an Israeli drone targeted the town of Rab Thalatheen without recording any casualties.

An Israeli drone launched three missiles at the town of Dahra, while Israeli artillery shelling targeted the outskirts of the town of Naqoura and the towns of Rab Thalatheen and Blida.

There is a state of continuous air alert for Israeli warplanes and drones of all kinds in the skies of southern Lebanon and the border area as part of the measures taken by the occupation army due to panic and waiting for a response from the Lebanese side to the Israeli aggression on the southern suburb of Beirut, the field sources added.

The Israeli entity continues its escalation on towns and villages in southern Lebanon, coinciding with its brutal and ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, which resulted in deaths and injuries among civilians, and forced hundreds of families to flee their homes.