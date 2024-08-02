Kuwait Assistant FM Praises Deep-Rooted Relations With Egypt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Assistant Foreign for human rights, Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Duaij commended on Friday the deep-rooted Kuwaiti-Egyptian interrelations.

This came in remarks to KUNA, following her meeting with the Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister for human rights and social affairs, Ambassador Khaled Al-Baghli.

This meeting was held on the sidelines of her participation in the 54th session of the Arab Human Rights Committee, which was hosted in Cairo, by the Secretariat General of the Arab League.

The two officials discussed means to bolster cooperation to protect and promote human rights whether bilaterally, or globally, as Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah affirmed the two nation's commitment in that regard.

Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah expressed her gratitude to Ambassador Al-Baghli for hosting her at the headquarters of the Egyptian Foreign Ministry and looks forward to his visit to Kuwait and further explore different venues of cooperation between the two countries. (end)

