Euro Credit Supply: Summer Slowdown
(MENAFN- ING) Executive summary
EUR corporate supply slows down in July
. Corporate supply in July aligns with expectations, decreasing to €12bn. The monthly levels closely resemble those of July last year but levels remain significantly higher from a YTD perspective. Supply has been consistently robust since January, totalling nearly €249bn YTD. We expect supply will slow down in 2H and forecast no more than €80-100bn of supply remaining.
. On a YTD basis, the Auto, Industrials & Chemicals and Utility sectors have driven supply, accounting for half of the total supply, with each sector close to €40bn. Supply remains notably low this year for Oil & Gas, totalling only €2bn YTD, representing a 70% decrease compared to last year's figures.
Banks have focused further down the liability structure in supply YTD
. EUR Financials supply in July reached €21bn, setting record levels for the month since 2020. YTD supply touched €224bn, confirming robust activity for Financials this year.
. Bank Capital, Insurance and Financial Services are driving the 2024 YTD supply. These sectors have seen a remarkable increase of over 50% compared to last year. Despite a slight drop in July, their strong presence in Financials debt issuance remains evident.
. The covered bond market saw a significant supply decrease in July compared to the previous month, with only €6bn of covered instruments issued. The YTD covered bond supply totals €122bn, marking a 19% decrease from 2023 figures.
. In the bank senior segment, July's supply reached €13bn. This includes €8bn of preferred senior instruments and €5bn of bail-in senior debt. Overall, YTD bank senior debt decreased by 14% from last year, moving from €157bn to a total of €136bn. Banks have been focusing further down the liability structure in order to get the riskier deals done while there are favourable market conditions.
MENAFN02082024000222011065ID1108511338
Author:
Timothy Rahill
*Content Disclaimer:
This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/about/disclaimer/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.