Israeli Occupation Arrests Imam Of Al Aqsa Mosque
Occupied Jerusalem, Aug. 2 (Petra)-- sheikh
Ikrimah Sabri, the Imam of the Al- Aqsa Mosque, was arrested by Israeli Occupation
forces on Friday from his residence in the Al-Sawana area of occupied Jerusalem.
The Israeli Minister
of Interior, Moshe Arbel, threatened to revoke Sheikh Sabri's residency on the grounds that he grieved for the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas' Political
bureau, during the Friday sermon. This was revealed in a statement released by Sheikh Sabri's attorney, Hamza Qatina.
"The Police
began an investigation on suspicion of incitement against the authorities after the Imam's sermon during Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque and will act according to the results," the occupation police stated.
According to reports, the occupation forces detained a second worshiper forcibly during prayer on the grounds of incitement.
