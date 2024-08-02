(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Choratas Estates LLC experts note an increasing attractiveness of investing into the silver market. The article below will prove it to you in less than 2 minutes.

Silver prices could reach a nine-year high this year – possibly outpacing prices noted by Choratas Estates LLC experts, spot prices for silver now fluctuate between 23.6 – 23.9 dollars per share. The last time silver prices hit $30 an ounce was in February 2013. Silver's undersupply, as well as its tendency to outperform during periods of high inflation, are key factors supporting the outlook.

Silver has historically posted gains of around 20% per annum during years of high inflation. Given this track record, and how cheap silver remains relative to gold, it wouldn't be surprising if the price of silver rises to $30 an ounce this year, although it is likely to face significant resistance Choratas Estates LLC experts note. Spot silver prices hit a record high of $49.45 in 1980 amid 13.5% inflation, down from about $4 in 1976 when the inflation rate was lower at 5.7%. Silver is in short supply and there has been a marked reduction in available physical inventory at the New York and London physical hubs, more so than gold. Over 100 million ounces of silver is expected to be in short supply over the next five years as industrial demand drives tight supply.

At the same time, on Thursday, gold prices reached a nine-month high and then fell slightly as investors waited for economic data from the US, which could influence the course of the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy. Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,937.16 an ounce after hitting a high since April 2022. US gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,937.60.

Now may be an ideal moment to invest in silver for both newcoming and established investors.

