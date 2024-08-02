Decoding Deutsche Bank's Sustainable Finance Framework

(MENAFN- 3BL) The first installment of a two-part series, this episode explores sustainable finance from the perspective of Germany's leading bank. Jörg Eigendorf, Deutsche Bank's Chief Sustainability Officer, joins co-host Mandi McReynolds to discuss the organization's sustainability strategy, its sustainable finance framework and how the supports its clients with their transitions.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple , Spotify , and YouTube .

ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified for reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva .