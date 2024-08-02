Decoding Deutsche Bank's Sustainable Finance Framework
The first installment of a two-part series, this episode explores sustainable finance from the perspective of Germany's leading bank. Jörg Eigendorf, Deutsche Bank's Chief Sustainability Officer, joins co-host Mandi McReynolds to discuss the organization's sustainability strategy, its sustainable finance framework and how the bank supports its clients with their transitions.
