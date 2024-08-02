Bedlam In Telangana Assembly Over MLA's 'Foul Language'

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Aug 2 (IANS) The Telangana Assembly on Friday witnessed bedlam when an MLA who defected to the ruling from the opposition BRS allegedly used foul language against BRS members.

There were some tense moments in the House when Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs lodged their strong protest when Danam Nagender allegedly used some abusive and threatening words.

When the protesting MLAs from BRS rushed towards the podium to register their protest, the former also tried to advance towards them.

The Congress MLAs intervened to pacify Nagender.

BRS MLAs led by K.T. Rama Rao walked out of the House in protest against the unparliamentary language used by Nagender, who quit BRS to join Congress a few months ago.

Nagender, a former minister, was irked by the interruptions from BRS members when he was participating in the short discussion on the development of Hyderabad.

The BRS MLAs wanted to know which party Nagender was representing.

Nagender, the MLA from the Khairatabad constituency in Hyderabad, allegedly used abusive words against P. Kaushik Reddy and other BRS MLAs. The former minister dared them to come out.

He warned that he would 'peel off their skin' and 'not allow them to walk on roads'.

The situation turned tense when the BRS members rushed towards the podium and Nagender too tried to advance towards them.

Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar directed Nagender to go back to his seat.

AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi found fault with the language used by Nagender.

He said the members should avoid using abusive words.

The Speaker asked Nagender not to use unparliamentary words. He defended himself by saying he did not mean to offend anyone.

The MLA said the words he used are part of Hyderabadi slang. He also said he expressed regret if his words offended any member.

Nagender is one of the 10 BRS MLAs who defected to the Congress party since March.