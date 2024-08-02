Duke Energy Prepares For Potential Tropical Activity In Florida Encourages Customers To Plan Ahead

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Florida is monitoring and preparing for the approaching tropical storm-like weather expected this weekend and early next week.

While the storm's projected path and intensity have been difficult to predict, conditions are favorable for heavy rain, strong winds and flooding, which could lead to widespread outages.

"Our staff of meteorologists are closely monitoring weather conditions and we are making preparations with crews and equipment to respond quickly and safely should Florida customers experience any disruptions," said Todd Fountain, Duke Energy Florida storm director. "While the storm's path and intensity are still uncertain, we are prepared to respond, and we ask our customers to take this time to prepare for any potential impacts."

Below are some recommended safety and preparedness tips:



Prepare in advance in case of extended outages. Visit our

Storm Center to learn how to remain safe during all phases of a storm, and consider making plans for the elderly and those with special medical needs should prolonged outages occur.

Sign up for alerts and know how to report an outage. Receive the most up-to-date information about restoration efforts by enrolling in

Outage Alerts . If you lose power, text OUT to 57801, report online or through the mobile app, or call 800.343.3525.

Understand how Duke Energy restores power. Duke Energy focuses on

restoring power in a sequence that enables power restoration to public health and safety facilities and to the greatest number of customers as safely and quickly as possible. Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized, as well as trees, limbs or anything in contact with lines. If a power line falls across a car that you are in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

For more tips on how to prepare for severe weather, please visit

duke-energy/StormTips , and make sure to follow the instructions and warnings of emergency management officials in your area.

