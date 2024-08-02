SKDK Hires Dylan St. Agathe As CFO

(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON - Dylan St. Agathe has joined SKDK as the agency's chief officer.



With a focus on growth, St. Agathe will oversee financial management, margin optimization and forecasting areas of future expansion for SKDK and its partner agencies, Sloane & Company and Jasper Advisors, which SKDK acquired in 2020 and 2023 respectively. He succeeds Dan Wadleigh.



St. Agathe brings more than 20 years of experience leading financial teams in the communications and advertising industries including within the WPP and Havas networks. He joins SKDK from Terri & Sandy Solutions, where he served as CFO. Earlier in his career, St. Agathe held senior leadership roles at Known, Hogarth Worldwide and Havas Media Group.



"We are incredibly honored to welcome Dylan as our new CFO,” said

CEO Doug Thornell.

“His extensive experience and strategic vision are exactly what we need in this important election year and this pivotal time of growth for our firm. Under his financial leadership, I'm confident we will continue to thrive and deliver outstanding value to our clients."



Said St. Agathe,“I am ecstatic to take the reins as CFO as the firm continues to expand and prosper. SKDK's growth over the past decade has been unmatched and I look forward to working alongside such a talented and dynamic team. Together, we will build on the strong financial foundation already in place and explore new opportunities to drive long-term growth.”



