30K Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 2 (Petra)-- Tens of thousands of people attended Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, on Friday, despite ongoing restrictions on worshipers' access by the Israeli authorities.Despite the occupation's restrictions, the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem estimated that roughly 30,000 worshipers were allowed to perform the prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque.The occupation placed its officers at the gates of the Old City and Al-Aqsa Mosque, and they set up checkpoints on the roads leading to the mosque. The young men who were ejected from Al-Aqsa Mosque and barred from accessing it said Friday prayers in Mujahideen Road between Bab al-Asbat and Bab Hatta. They were also searched, arrested, and many of them were prevented from entering the mosque.