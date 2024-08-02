Lea Rutherford Of Education Today Enterprises LLC To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“I'm fearless and attack everything that I do with tenacity,” states our guest.“Even in the midst of ongoing adversity, I keep focused on the generational wins that I am working towards for my family.” This courage is especially evident in her life, career, and current business ventures. This is the story of Lea Rutherford.

Lea Rutherford is an educational consultant and the owner of Education Today Enterprises LLC. In conjunction with her educational consulting, she is a public speaker. She also is a singer.

“I enjoy supporting and educating people,” explains Lea.“With my education consulting firm, I have the privilege of coaching professionals, and assisting them with the process of business ownership – transitioning from the W-2 world to the 1099 world successfully.”

Lea encourages others to take that risk.“Money is never lost,” declares Lea.“It's tuition paid on lessons learned.”

As an educational consultant, she works across industry lines, meaning that she works with professionals beyond the fields of education and academia.“I've had the privilege of working with people outside the education sector,” adds Lea.“My typical clientele is anyone in the professional space, in any industry, that needs coaching. For example, I have one client who owns a nail tech school and needs to write a curriculum for manicurists and estheticians.”

“I train the trainers,” summarizes Lea.“My approach is more hands-on and boots-on-the-ground-ish.”

Currently, Lea is in the process of launching her VICIOUS brand which is an acronym: Vivacious Visionary, Insightful Icon, Catalyst, Innovator, Optimist, Unstoppable, Salient Solutions Seeker-Sharer.“It's about helping people birth their visions, and also coaching them through the process – not just talking about it,” shares Lea.“I call that getting ARMed, which is another acronym – Actualize, Realize, Monetize.”

Lea often introduces herself by declaring,“I am PURPOSE”, another acronym that she created – Psychologically Unemployable on a Relentless Pursuit to Overcome the Stigmas of Entrepreneurship.

Lea originally started in education, teaching earth science. While she left for several reasons, the most notable is because of the lack of resources and bureaucracy.“I fired my boss and hired my purpose,” notes Lea. One of the positive side effects of Lea's education background that she currently applies to her business and brand, is her uncanny ability to come up with acronyms, an education tool that she used while learning, and later teaching science. As science is very rote and memory-driven, she often needed to come up with ways to remember different facts.“It helped me, when I was in college, and later my students, when I was teaching them to take complex information and break it down into small palatable chunks. I translate that to the people that I coach.”

As for the future, Lea plans to work globally with her business and brand, especially with single moms. She best emphasizes this ambition with the acronym TITBU – Travel Is The Best University.

“It's the risk-takers and the rule-breakers that are the pioneers,” concludes Lea.“Don't stop dreaming! We live everyday!”

Close Up Radio will feature Lea Rutherford in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday August 6th at 10am Eastern

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, please visit

Lou Ceparano

Close Up Television & Radio

+1 631-850-3314

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook