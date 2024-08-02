Green Globe Recertifies VARU By Atmosphere

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Environmentally conscious holidays earn the coveted private island resort an impressive score of 86%, as per leading global sustainable standards.

- General Manager Mei P PunSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VARU by Atmosphere secures the prestigious Green Globe Recertification for sustainable resort operations, following a rigorous audit encompassing 44 criteria. Located in the North-West edge of Malé Atoll in the Maldives, the 5-star resort offers a truly Maldivian experience by incorporating aspects of local traditions and cultures, structural design - fused together with bursts of chic tropical vibes.Green Globe recognises organisations that demonstrate a strong commitment to sustainable management, social responsibility, cultural heritage, economic stability and environmental conservation. Regarding this latest certification, Mei P Pun the General Manager of VARU by Atmosphere says,“Sustainability is at the core of our philosophy 'Joy of Giving,' and we believe in genuine, impactful changes. The goal is to create delightful guest experiences, while remaining respectful towards the local environment and community. For example, as part of biodiversity conservation, we are working towards building a coral garden. A frame of corals has been successfully tested, and the program will be launched this year”.Sustainability is an essential part of the long-term business growth at Atmosphere Core, the company that manages VARU by Atmosphere. There is continuous effort towards driving CORE IMPACT - across Communities, Operations, Resources and Environment. Elaborating on this approach, Mei adds,“We are progressively integrating KPIs for sustainability into our performance management planning. While goal setting is important, I also believe in making the initiatives educational, fun and purposeful for both guests and colleagues. We hope that our efforts can drive real change and become tomorrow's standard.”As a part of the Atmosphere Colleague Development Program (ACDP), the Learning & Development team identifies, develops and encourages potential high performers. Following dedicated mentorship, the resort recently celebrated the graduation of four colleagues through the program. This achievement proves the efficacy of ACDP in sculpting hospitality leaders.Community initiatives by the resort team reflect a genuine desire to make meaningful contributions to society. A recent initiative is the 'Give Back Day.' As a part of this program, the VARU team partnered with Fivathi Orphanage to organise a special Iftar event for 90 children. Similarly, the team recently organised a trip to nearby K. Huraa island to promote hospitality opportunities for Maldivian youth, fostering economic empowerment and a sense of belonging within the community. During the pandemic, VARU by Atmosphere stepped up to support local communities by providing essential supplies to the Health Center. Contributions included face masks, new bed sheets, towels, and testing kits that served as a lifeline.The resort embraces its responsibility to tread lightly upon the Earth by minimising operational impacts on the island ecosystem. From energy-saving measures to waste reduction strategies, every aspect of operations aligns with environmental conservation goals. Noteworthy initiatives include 99% energy-efficient LED lighting, renewable solar energy infrastructure, paperless check ins, an island kitchen garden and a water bottling plant to eliminate plastic waste. By bottling water in-house, the resort eliminates the use of more than 100,000 plastic bottles a year. There is also a focus on reducing waste generation, and recycling in partnership with leading recycling companies in the Maldives.Water use is also carefully audited. Guests are encouraged to participate in the Towel and Linen Reuse Program, wherein they can opt for a change of sheets and towels every third day to save water. A wastewater treatment centre ensures that grey water is used for irrigation and gardening, thus saving a considerable amount of potable water.The resort also prioritizes centralized sourcing while favouring local suppliers, such as sourcing fish directly from local fishermen, and importing specialty items only. Furthermore, the team actively engages in reef and island cleaning activities, underscoring its commitment to preserving the natural beauty of the Maldives for generations to come.About VARU by AtmosphereA naturally Maldivian private island, VARU by Atmosphere invites guests to stay close to the brilliant turquoise lagoon, relish authentic Maldivian food, and immerse in the tropical rhythm of this scenic Indian Ocean destination. Situated on the north-western edge of the Malé Atoll, Varu Island is just a 45 minute speedboat ride from Malé International Airport. The five-star resort experience features 108 Villas dotted around the white sandy beaches and expanding over the turquoise lagoons onto three jetties with the over-water accommodation options. All guests at VARU will be on the unique Premium Holiday Plan, The VARU PlanTM, offering an array of food and beverage options, in-villa services and amenities, activities and excursions and much more.About Atmosphere CoreAtmosphere Core is a dynamic hospitality company with three distinctive lifestyle brands, THE OZEN COLLECTION, COLOURS OF OBLU, and Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts. The company operates nine resorts in the Maldives and has a strong pipeline of one resort in the Maldives, one resort in Sri Lanka, and nine hotels and resorts across India – all set to open within the next three years. 