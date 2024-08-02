9 Tyson & Mendes Attorneys Honored In 2024 Super Lawyers And Rising Stars Lists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Leading nationwide insurance defense firm Tyson & Mendes announces the inclusion of nine of its attorneys as Super Lawyers and Rising Stars

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nationwide insurance and civil litigation defense firm Tyson & Mendes LLP announced today that nine of its attorneys have been recognized in the 2024 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists. This distinction is awarded to outstanding lawyers across various practice areas who have earned significant peer recognition and professional success.

The selection process for Super Lawyers involves peer nominations, thorough independent research, and peer evaluations. This process ensures that only the top 5% of attorneys are named Super Lawyers, while just 2.5% are selected as Rising Stars, highlighting up-and-coming lawyers.

The Tyson & Mendes attorneys named as Super Lawyers include Northeast Regional Managing Partner Randy Faust, Partner Margaret Holm, Senior Counsel Scott Noel, and Northern California Managing Partner Jim Sell. Additionally, Associate Daniel El Arnaouty, Associate Faizan Habeeb, Partner Carol Ann Seita, Associate Rena Sera, and Associate Keren Wasserman have been recognized as Rising Stars.

"We are very proud of our attorneys and thrilled to have them as part of the Tyson & Mendes team," said Robert Tyson, Strategic Managing Partner at Tyson & Mendes. "This recognition highlights their hard work, expertise, and commitment to providing excellent legal services."

Super Lawyers evaluates attorneys based on several criteria, including achievements in their careers, peer endorsements, and other professional accomplishments. This rigorous process identifies those who are leaders in their fields and demonstrate a high level of professionalism and client dedication.

The recognition underscores Tyson & Mendes' reputation as a leading firm for the insurance defense industry. The firm's inclusion in the Super Lawyers list showcases its attorneys' excellence and commitment to delivering quality legal representation.

About Tyson & Mendes LLP

Tyson & Mendes LLP is a nationwide, AV-rated litigation and trial firm specializing in insurance defense and protecting its clients from Nuclear Verdicts®. Founded in 2002 by Robert Tyson and Patrick Mendes, the firm has grown significantly, with offices across the United States. Tyson & Mendes is known for its expertise in defending corporations, insurance companies, and their clients in civil litigation matters.

The firm gained widespread recognition for winning the landmark Howell v. Hamilton Meats California Supreme Court case, which had a major impact on the state's litigation landscape. In 2022, Tyson & Mendes launched the Nuclear Verdicts Defense Institute, the only trial academy focused on teaching defense attorneys how to prevent Nuclear Verdicts®. Robert Tyson is also the author of the Amazon Bestseller Nuclear Verdicts®: Defending Justice for All, a guide for defense attorneys on avoiding excessive jury awards.

