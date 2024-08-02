UCP To Launch United For GOLD Growing Opportunities For Limitless Dreams Campaign

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- UCP will launch its UCP United for Growing Opportunities for Limitless Dreams virtual fundraising campaign on Monday, August 5."As part of this exciting opportunity, we're inviting the public to embrace the spirit of competition while honoring UCP's 75 years of service to the disability community by becoming a UCP Champion and donating to this historic campaign," said UCP President and CEO Armando Contreras.UCP wants supporters to seize the competitive spirit by creating a personal fundraising page to help people with disabilities achieve a life of inclusion. Regardless of fundraising experience, UCP is making it easy for anyone to be a Champion with a toolkit of resources and support services."The campaign's goal is raising $175,000, but we hope to raise even more to help fund our organization's advocacy, brand awareness and research efforts," Contreras said."Every donation helps the communities we serve live a life without limits."Benjamin Sandoval has received support services at UCP of Central Arizona through the Elsie S. Bellows Grant program, which is slated to receive support from the campaign."Since receiving my Firefly Go-To Support Seat, I've been able to live a more typical life," said Sandoval. "It makes my life so fun and my parents' lives a bit easier."- Become a UCP Champion .- Become an individual or team fundraiser or support an existing Champion .Starting August 5, UCP Champions can strive to earn a place on the leaderboard and reach the Copper, Bronze, Silver, or Gold levels.- Gold Level ($7,500): Funds life-changing research grants and evidence-based treatment options- Silver Level ($5,000): Advocates for legislation supporting disability rights- Bronze Level ($2,500): Sponsors crucial assistive technology equipment through the Bellows Fund- Copper Level ($1,000): Supports two weeks of the Information and Referral program managed by UCP - connecting the disability community to vital information and resourcesThe United for GOLD campaign runs August 5 to September 30. Corporate sponsorships are also available. Please direct questions to Michael Ludgardo, Manager of Development at UCP, at ....About United Cerebral PalsyUnited Cerebral Palsy promotes the independence and inclusion of people with cerebral palsy, intellectual, developmental, and other disabilities through our network of affiliates and partnerships.Founded in 1949, UCP's 55 affiliates in the U.S. and Canada provide programs, resources, disability services, educational instruction, and workforce training annually for more than 154,000 children and adults living at all levels of ability and stages of life. UCP believes people with disabilities should have the opportunity to achieve their fullest potential and"live life with dignity, independence, and opportunity."##

