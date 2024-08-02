Global Esophageal Cancer Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Esophageal Cancer Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The esophageal cancer market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.25 billion in 2023 to $1.38 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased number of cancer, improvement in healthcare infrastructure, rise in alcohol consumption, growth in demand for preventive healthcare solutions, increase in prevalence of esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The esophageal cancer market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising prevalence of esophageal cancer, increasing public understanding of healthcare, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, chronic consumption of smoking and alcohol, increasing prevalence of esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Esophageal Cancer Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Esophageal Cancer Market

An increase in esophageal cancer is expected to propel the esophageal cancer market growth. Esophageal cancer is a malignancy that affects the esophagus, the tube-like structure connecting the throat to the stomach. As the incidence of esophageal cancer increases, there will be a higher demand for diagnostic procedures, such as endoscopy, imaging tests, and biopsies, to detect and confirm the presence of the disease.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Esophageal Cancer Market Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the esophageal cancer market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A.

Major companies operating in the esophageal cancer market are focusing on product launches, such as precision medicine, to provide a tailored approach to effectively manage the risk of a future cancer diagnosis. Precision medicine is an innovative approach to medical treatment that tailors interventions, such as drugs and therapies, to individual patients based on their unique genetic, environmental, and lifestyle characteristics.

Esophageal Cancer Market Segments :

1) By Type: Esophageal Squamous-Cell Carcinoma, Esophageal Adenocarcinoma, Other Types

2) By Treatment Type: Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Other Treatment Types

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Routes Of Administration

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy

5) By End Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the esophageal cancer market in 2023. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the esophageal cancer market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Esophageal Cancer Market Definition

Esophageal cancer refers to a type of cancer that arises in the cells lining the esophagus, the muscular tube that carries food and drinks from the neck to the stomach. This occurs when abnormal cells in the food pipe (esophagus) develop uncontrollably and cause cancer.

Esophageal Cancer Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Esophageal Cancer Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on esophageal cancer market size, esophageal cancer market drivers and trends, esophageal cancer market major players, esophageal cancer competitors' revenues, esophageal cancer market positioning, and esophageal cancer market growth across geographies. The esophageal cancer market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024

report/cancer-diagnostics-global-market-report

Cancer Tumor Profiling Global Market Report 2024

report/cancer-tumor-profiling-global-market-report

Cancer biologics Global Market Report 2024

report/cancer-biologics-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn