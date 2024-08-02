Lightinthebox Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SINGAPORE, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB ) ("LightInTheBox" or the "Company"), an apparel retailer that ships products to consumers worldwide, today announced its unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"The second quarter of 2024 was a challenging one, with intensified competition and high traffic costs in the global continuing to weigh on our topline," said Mr. Jian He, Chairman and CEO of LightInTheBox. "However, our strategic pivot to prioritize profitability proved effective, resulting in a turnaround with net income reaching $0.6 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared with a loss for the same period of last year and the first quarter of this year. Meanwhile, we continued to refine our differentiation strategy with a focus on strengthening localized operations, propelling progress in certain product lines."

"Encouraged by the outcomes of these initiatives, we will continue to concentrate on overall efficiency and profitability amid the evolving environment. Additionally, we will further upgrade our products, services and customer experience, as well as our localized operations, to differentiate ourselves and build brand recognition and loyalty in this competitive industry. As always, we are committed to driving high-quality development and delivering sustainable value to all stakeholders in the long run," Mr. He concluded.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights



Total revenues were $69.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with $191.8 million in the same period of 2023.

Net income was $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with net loss of $1.5 million in the same period of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was an income of $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with a loss of $0.7 million in the same period of 2023.

First Half 2024 Financial Highlights



Total revenues were $140.5 million in the first half of 2024, compared with $339.5 million in the same period of 2023.

Net loss was $3.2 million in the first half of 2024, compared with $5.4 million in the same period of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $1.9 million in the first half of 2024, compared with $3.8 million in the same period of 2023.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenues decreased by 63.8% year-over-year to $69.4 million from $191.8 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Total cost of revenues was $26.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with $81.6 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2024 was $43.3 million, compared with $110.2 million in the same quarter of 2023. Gross margin was 62.4% in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 57.5% in the same quarter of 2023.

Total operating expenses in the second quarter of 2024 were $42.7 million, compared with $111.8 million in the same quarter of 2023.



Fulfillment expenses in the second quarter of 2024 were $5.0 million, compared with $9.9 million in the same quarter of 2023. As a percentage of total revenues, fulfillment expenses were 7.2% in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 5.2% in the same quarter of 2023 and 8.1% in the first quarter of 2024.



Selling and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2024 were $31.5 million, compared with $94.0 million in the same quarter of 2023. As a percentage of total revenues, selling and marketing expenses were 45.5% in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 49.0% in the same quarter of 2023 and 46.0% in the first quarter of 2024.

G&A expenses in the second quarter of 2024 were $6.4 million, compared with $8.2 million in the same quarter of 2023. As a percentage of total revenues, G&A expenses were 9.2% in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 4.3% in the same quarter of 2023 and 10.2% in the first quarter of 2024. As part of G&A expenses, R&D expenses in the second quarter of 2024 were $4.0 million, compared with $5.1 million in the same quarter of 2023 and $4.6 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Income from operations was $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with a loss of $1.6 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Net income was $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with a loss of $1.5 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Net income per American Depository Share ("ADS") was $0.01 in the second quarter of 2024, compared with net loss per ADS of $0.01 in the same quarter of 2023. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares. The diluted net income per ADS in the second quarter of 2024 was $0.01, compared with net loss per ADS of $0.01 in the same quarter of 2023.

In the second quarter of 2024, the Company's basic weighted average number of ADSs used in computing the net income per ADS was 110,342,430.

Adjusted EBITDA was an income of $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with a loss of $0.7 million in the same quarter of 2023.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of $27.9 million, compared with $71.7 million as of December 31, 2023.

First Half 2024 Financial Results

Total revenues decreased by 58.6% year-over-year to $140.5 million from $339.5 million in the same period of 2023.

Total cost of revenues was $55.8 million in the first half of 2024, compared with $146.9 million in the same period of 2023.

Gross profit in the first half of 2024 was $84.7 million, compared with $192.7 million in the same period of 2023. Gross margin was 60.3% in the first half of 2024, compared with 56.7% in the same period of 2023.

Total operating expenses in the first half of 2024 were $88.1 million, compared with $198.2 million in the same period of 2023.



Fulfillment expenses in the first half of 2024 were $10.8 million, compared with $18.5 million in the same period of 2023. As a percentage of total revenues, fulfillment expenses were 7.7% in the first half of 2024, compared with 5.5% in the same period of 2023.



Selling and marketing expenses in the first half of 2024 were $64.3 million, compared with $163.2 million in the same period of 2023. As a percentage of total revenues, selling and marketing expenses were 45.7% for the first half of 2024, compared with 48.0% in the same period of 2023.

G&A expenses in the first half of 2024 were $13.7 million, compared with $17.2 million in the same period of 2023. As a percentage of total revenues, G&A expenses were 9.7% for the first half of 2024, compared with 5.1% in the same period of 2023. Included in G&A expenses, R&D expenses in the first half of 2024 were $8.6 million, compared with $10.3 million in the same period of 2023.

Loss from operations was $3.4 million in the first half of 2024, compared with $5.6 million in the same period of 2023.

Net loss was $3.2 million in the first half of 2024, compared with $5.4 million in the same period of 2023.

Net loss per American Depository Share ("ADS") was $0.03 in the first half of 2024, compared with $0.05 in the same period of 2023. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares. The diluted net loss per ADS for the first half of 2024 was $0.03, compared with $0.05 in the same period of 2023.

In the first half of 2024, the Company's basic weighted average number of ADSs used in computing the net loss per ADS was 110,802,352.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $1.9 million in the first half of 2024, compared with $3.8 million in the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses a non-GAAP measure, Adjusted EBITDA, as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The Company's non-GAAP financial measure excludes share-based compensation expenses, depreciation and amortization expenses, interest income, interest expenses and income tax expense.

The Company presents this non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measure helps identify underlying trends in its business. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measure could provide further information about the Company's results of operations and enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects.

The non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. The Company's non-GAAP financial measure does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect the Company's operations and does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, the non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for the limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages you to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Conference Call

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 2, 2024 (9:00 p.m. Hong Kong/Singapore Time on the same day).

Preregistration Information

Participants can register for the conference call by going to . Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in numbers, an event passcode, and a unique access PIN.

To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after preregistering, enter the event passcode followed by your unique access PIN, and you will be connected to the conference instantly.

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through August 9, 2024. The dial-in details are: