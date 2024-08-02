Weekly Recap: 11 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including Boeing's new CEO, a Sony and partnership, and Target's denim take back event.



PR Newswire Weekly Press Release Roundup, July 29-Aug. 1, 2024.

"Kelly is an experienced leader who is deeply respected in the aerospace industry, with a well-earned reputation for building strong teams and running complex engineering and manufacturing companies. We look forward to working with him as he leads Boeing through this consequential period in its long history," said Steven Mollenkopf, Chair of the Board.Led by Cisco, created by Consortium members, and analyzed by Accenture, the new report identifies essential trainings in AI literacy, data analytics and prompt engineering for workers seeking to adapt to the AI revolution.SAF is among aviation's best, most scalable options to push the industry towards net zero emissions in part because it can be used right now with existing infrastructure - no changes to fuel systems or aircraft engines required.Both Trump and Harris have benefited from a jump in favorability due to recent events, now tied at 48% and 47% favorability, respectively. Nevertheless, with 24% of voters saying they could change their mind, the matchup is highly competitive."We hope this stamp serves as a reminder of Hank Aaron's success on the baseball diamond and his work to champion equality," saidThomas Marshall, the Postal Service's general counsel and executive vice president, who served as the dedicating official.The partnership includes an expansion of Sony's sports technology through Hawk-Eye Innovations to support officiating and the development of on-field and sideline technologies, including a new coach's sideline headset that will debut in the 2025 season."Kevin Feigeand his team remarkably continue to break new creative ground, and we believe 'Deadpool & Wolverine' will only leave fans wanting more ahead of several highly anticipatedFilmed for IMAXMarvel releases in 2025," saidRich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX.This limited-time event happens just in time for back-to-school shopping, making it easier and more affordable for families to stock up on new denim outfits and essentials, including trendy options like baggy and cargo silhouettes, wide and flare leg shapes, and more – starting at just$10.Delve into highly immersive gaming action with the PX3-PRO's adjustable 80~150-inch4Kdisplay, certified for Dolby Vision and IMAX enhanced for top-notch picture quality. With a refresh rate of up to 240Hz with High Refresh Rate technology, it delivers a faster, smoother gaming experience perfect for quick 'shoot-them-up' thrills and other fast-paced action games.Shutterstock has released this text-to-3D and image-to-3D generator API platform to allow enterprises to immediately begin using their ethically trainedAI APIto accelerate pipelines, populate virtual worlds or even bring generative technology to the 3D tools artists use every day."Create Your World" is a multi-faceted campaign about giving girls today the opportunity and tools to use their imaginations, try new things, and believe in themselves while not forgetting the fun and magic that Disney Princesses bring to every part of life.

