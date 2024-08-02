Monsoon Hair Care Routine: Step-by-Step Guide to Manage Frizzy Hair

(MENAFN- Life and Style News) By; Clelia Cecilia Angelon, Founder & CEO of Surya Brasil,



Henna has deep cultural significance in India, where it is traditionally used by women during weddings and festivals. This plant contains lawsone, a natural dye that binds well with hair keratin. Henna serves as a natural alternative to conventional permanent dyes, which often include harmful ingredients for both and the environment.



Beyond its role in providing plant-based hair color, henna offers a multitude of benefits. Rich in tannins, lipids, nutrients, and other essential compounds for hair health, it naturally detoxifies hair from roots to tips. By deeply penetrating the scalp, henna conditions, strengthens, and revitalizes the hair. Its effects are further enhanced when mixed with other natural ingredients such as Amla and Brazilian herbs like juá, malva, and guaraná.



Natural hair care is essential for maintaining beautiful, long, and healthy hair. Detoxifying with henna helps keep hair revitalized, shiny, and in optimal condition. It’s crucial to avoid chemical products mixed with henna, such as heavy metals, PPD, resorcinol, and aggressive synthetic dyes, as well as shampoos and conditioners containing sulfates, synthetic fragrances, ammonia by-products (ethanolamine, diethanolamine, triethanolamine), EDTA, parabens, and other harmful ingredients.



Though some find the application of henna confusing and time-consuming, henna cream is now widely available with convenient applicators. These creams, often enriched with organic plant extracts from diverse regions and combined with nourishing oils like babassu, offer both hydration and color.



Henna creams are among the most natural and effective options for hair coloring and can be found in a variety of colors. They color hair without drying or damaging it, providing a comprehensive treatment from root to tip. By avoiding harsh ingredients such as ammonia, ammonia by-products, EDTA, synthetic fragrances, PPD, resorcinol, heavy metals, and parabens, these creams maintain hair’s health and beauty throughout the year.



Investing in treatments that hydrate and nourish your hair, such as those enriched with henna, rice protein, babassu oil, and cupuaçu butter, ensures longer-lasting color and protection from UV rays. These treatments offer reconstructive, nourishing, and hydrating benefits, providing essential nutrients to restore hair fiber, enhance shine, and strengthen your hair.



